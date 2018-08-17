Government plan for Troodos to be ready in September

The government will announce its plan for developing the mountain villages and resorts in September, President Nicos Anastasiades said at an event on Thursday night.

He was speaking at the first festival of friendship and culture in Vassa village.

“I want to assure you that the government has a strong interest in small mountain communities,” he said.

“In September,” he added, “we will be in a position to announce the development plan for the Troodos mountain communities you are in.”

The President noted that at the same time, “with various infrastructure projects, we want to emphasise the interest we have in the revitalisation of our abandoned communities.”

In his address, he made a special mention of Chris Lazari, the Cypriot-born billionaire who emigrated to the UK from the neighbouring village of Dora at the age of 16 in 1962, saying that he is an example for those who have the will to progress. Lazari started making a fortune by washing dishes and working as a waiter. He died in 2015.

Research on how to address the problems facing the mountain villages conducted by the University of Thessalia highlights a population drain and the lack of infrastructure to attract both foreign and local tourists.