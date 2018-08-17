Greens organising beach clean-up at Lara on Saturday

The youth branch of the Green Party is organising a beach clean-up at Lara beach on Saturday.

Buses will start from Nicosia at 8am to transport participants to the beach, and will stop at Polemidia and Peyia to pick up more people.

They are expected to arrive at 11am at the beach where endangered turtles routinely nest and which is known for its natural beauty.

Apart from cleaning the beach, a refreshing dip in the sea is on the cards. The young Greens are also going to be updated on the turtle conservation programme by Andreas Demetropoulos, who is the founder of the campaign which is carried out under the island’s fisheries and marine research department.

Last year, a total of 112 kilos of garbage was collected at a similar campaign by the young volunteers, of which 87 kilos were plastic, and 25 were paper, organic waste, metal and glass.