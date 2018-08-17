Hip-Hop festival as summer starts to wind down

The ‘Cyprus Hip-Hop Festival’ will hold its fifth event in the island’s capital, in the old town, and at club RED next weekend, on August 25.

This event cannot be missed by lovers of hip-hop music and culture, in which a number of DJs, MCs, beatboxers and break dancers will showcase their talent for one unique evening.

The night will start at 5pm with DJ D-Prank and will showcase B-Boys and B-Girls performing dance-battles. Bassick Crew and True Enforcers of Advance Movement will also be present and any passionate B-Boys and B-Girls are welcome to attend and dance during this part of the evening.

Later on, around 7:30pm, DJ Bkas will take centre stage and the microphones will be handed to the crowd for an Open Mic. If you are an MC with confidence this is your chance to shine! A live beat box show by Cyprus Beatbox will follow.

At 8.30pm, the MCs will take start their live performances.

Guest-performers from Greece are also scheduled to attend including Anser, Eversor, Zontanoi Nekroi (Living dead) and Xarmanis MC and will play alongside Cypriot bands and artists.

The host for the evening will be John Ioannou (Pikpas), who will also perform a DJ set during the night.

“It is the greatest hip hop festival in Cyprus and plays an important role in the promotion of hip hop culture on the island. It gathers together a lot of hip hop fans every year!” rising Cypriot rapper Eksoginos (Alien) MC, who takes part in the event, said. “Of course, it will also be my first live performance so don’t miss it!!”

Live performances by DJs and MCs. August 25. Red Music Stage, Dionysou 15, Old Town Square, Nicosia. 5pm-1am. €12/15. Tel: 22-767711