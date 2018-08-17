Limassol burglary nets €45,000

Money and jewellery worth over €45,000 were stolen on Thursday evening from an apartment owned by a Russian national in the tourist area of Germasogia in Limassol.

According to police, the Russian man said that the theft happened between 7:30pm and 9:30pm, and that the perpetrators entered from the main entrance of the apartment complex and climbed down on the apartment’s veranda from the roof the building.

The perpetrators then found a way through the aluminium door and went into the apartment where they took a safe box worth €250, which contained a number of documents, cash, and jewellery worth €39,500.

A watch worth €6,000, as well as other items worth €40, were also taken from a bedside table.