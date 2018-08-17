Moonlight events at ancient sites

The antiquities department announced on Friday that it would celebrate for the first time the August full moon by opening to the public a number of ancient sites on August 26.

On that day, the archaeological sites of Kourion, Ayios Georgios in Peyia and ancient Idalion will be open to the public between 7.30pm and 11pm. Entrance will be free.

A cultural event is to take place at the site of Idalion, in Dali in the Nicosia district on that day, at 8.30pm, where texts will be read on ancient Idalion but also modern-day Dali with violin accompaniment. The 40-minute event is being organised in cooperation with the Phivos Stavrides Foundation – Larnaca Archives.

At the archaeological site in Peyia, a concert will take place under the conductor Soteris Karagiorgis in cooperation with Peyia municipality.

At the Kourion site, the department of antiquities said, “visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the ancient remains, overlooking the sea and the unique scenery under the moonlight.”