No uni fee hike next year, ahead of Brexit

CYPRIOTS should not fear a rise in tuition fees at British universities next year, especially for those starting their education in the UK, the head of the association of educational consultants (Caec), Adonis Americanos, said on Thursday.

Americanos said that the association would like to alleviate concerns of parents and students, ahead of the Brexit.

“Tuition fees will remain as they are today, both at the start but also during their studies, whether this concerns three or four years of study,” Americanos told the Cyprus News Agency, adding that the European loan scheme will also continue to apply.

Citing Britain’s Education Secretary, Damian Hinds, Americanos said that students from the European Union who begin their studies in the UK in the academic year 2019 – 2020 will be charged the same tuition fees as UK students without any further increase. They will also have access to the student loans throughout their studies on the same basis offered today and on the same terms.

He added that if Brexit comes into effect, Cypriot students will most probably be put in another student category which will continue to benefit from lower tuition fees.