Operation launched to find missing man

August 17th, 2018

A missing man was rescued in Potima near to Paphos’ Coral Bay area after the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted that he was missing at 1.38am on Friday.

It was reported that he entered the sea while he was drunk.

The centre put in place national rescue plan Nearchos and searched the area with a police speed boat, a patrol vessel, Paphos lifeguards and volunteers.

The missing person was found at 5.05am and taken to Paphos general hospital with abrasions, probably caused by a fall on a rock.

