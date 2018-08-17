Pharmacist rushed to hospital after inhaling ammonia

The owner of a pharmacy in Larnaca was rushed to hospital on Friday after feeling unwell from inhaling ammonia when a container with the liquid fell on the floor and broke.

According to fire service spokesman, Andreas Kettis, they received a call at around 5pm.

The owner of the pharmacy who had inhaled the substance, was transferred to Larnaca general hospital’s A&E department after feeling unwell. No further information was given on his condition.

A crew of the fire service equipped with special gear collected the substance and placed it in a safe container to return it to the importer for proper management.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract and can result in blindness, lung damage or death. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.