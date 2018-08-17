Seven Israeli football fans arrested

Police on Thursday arrested seven fans of Hapoel Beer Sheva who were in possession of a number of flares, firecrackers and pyrotechnics before the football match between the Israeli team and Apoel at Nicosia’s GSP stadium.

The match started with a 15-minute delay after due to stringent security measures a long queue of Apoel fans formed entering the stadium.

Police helicopters and monitoring drones were deployed above the stadium, and also along the adjacent Nicosia-Limassol highway, with residents of nearby homes complaining of the noise from the aerial patrols.

Apoel defeated Hapoel Beer Sheva 3-1 to progress to the final qualifying round of the Europa League.