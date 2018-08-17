This is not a trap!

You can keep your wallets in your pockets for this one, as Trap: Chapter #04 brings you quality music for free! On Saturday August 25 grab yourselves some (late) breakfast and head down to Guaba Beach Bar for a daytime party by the beach.

This year’s headliner is sure to give a techno treat, as Alan Backdrop’s dual fascination for electronic music and nature is set to take the audience on various atmospheric musical journeys. Supporting artists are esteemed local treasures, Alex Tomb and BillyD.

Alessio Meneghello, aka Alan Backdrop, is a music producer born in 1984 and raised in Padova, in the north of Italy. Whereas some artists get their inspiration from space, Alessio draws his inspiration from nature. His music is nonetheless atmospheric, deep and organic, regardless of whether it is ambient, electronic or Techno.

Spotted by German label and former booking agency Prologue that was fascinated by his podcasts, Alan started as a music producer before devoting himself to DJing. His versatility makes him special as illustrated by his raw and subtle releases on Motoguzzi, Enklav. and Ekar Records.

Alan Backdrop released his debut album, VR Plan, in 2013, an album that includes some of his pioneering tracks such as Cherber, Ere, and Siere. While working on his first album, he was simultaneously producing other singles and EPs such as Excursion A and Excursion B, Shan EP and Salko. His second album, Eria, followed in 2014. Backdrop’s latest projects are a_000 and Road to Nauta, a 12’’ EP.

Backdrop has performed all over Europe in clubs such as the 414 Studio (Sofia), Tresor (Berlin), Crime Room Party (Lecce), CSO Pedro (Padova), Phobic Club (Venice), Dazed and Confused Parties (London), and Zukunft (Zurich) as well as in various festivals, the latest of which he were Harmony Open Air and Modem Festival.

Trap: Chapter #4

Live performance by Alan Backdrop, Alex Tomb and BillyD. August 25. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 12m-9pm. Tel: 96-340000