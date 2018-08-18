Arrested driver was more than five times over the limit

A 54-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia for driving drunk and hitting a parked car on Friday night police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, at approximately 9:30pm the 54-year-old was backing out of a field, when he hit into a parked car owned by a 38-year-old.

Police determined that 54-year-old had not injured anyone, but that he was driving without a licence, which had been suspended prior to the incident. Officers conducted a breathalyzer, which registered a 126mg instead of the legal 22mg.

During an alcotest later conducted, the man was found to have a blood alcohol content of 117mg.

Police also discovered that the man was driving without insurance, and with an expired registration.

Authorities are continuing their investigations.