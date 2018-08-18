Can’t help falling in love

If you love Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Tom Jones and other performers from the 60s, the show Elvis and Friends by world-class UK entertainer Mario Kombou on September 1 is for you! His musical tribute show will take you back in time and leave you craving for more at Paphos’ Colosseum restaurant.

Singer and tribute act Kombou is no stranger to the Paphos stage.

Kombou has been putting on Elvis tribute performances for over 20 years and his dedication to honouring the King was noticed by Donna Presley, Elvis’ first cousin, who has commented on and shown support for the act.

It all started for him while he was growing up and Kombou was inspired by what he heard to make entertaining and singing his career. He started out by performing other tribute acts in Greek restaurants until he saw someone else taking on the King and that was it, he was hooked. Studying Elvis he found that the King also had a funny side, aside from the “supreme talent and enormous physical energy he displayed on stage”.

Kombou is not just a dedicated fan or someone who happened to fall into the business of entertaining, he trained as an actor and has starred in the London production of Jailhouse Rock in the leading role of Vince Everett. He has also appeared on TV and radio shows. Along with other members of the West End hit musical Jailhouse Rock, he has also toured the UK with the new musical The Elvis Years 1954-1977.

The restaurant will also host the show Kings and Diamonds of Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley on September 7,8 and 9, and of course dinner will again be available.

Elvis and Friends

Tribute by Mario Kombou. September 1. Colosseum Restaurant, 101 Danaes Street, Olympian Complex, Paphos. 7pm. €20. Tel: 26-962415