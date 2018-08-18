Customs seize around 6,000 knockoffs from the north

August 18th, 2018

Customs seize around 6,000 knockoffs from the north

Customs seized approximately 6,000 knockoffs found in a Cyprus-registered van crossing back to the government-controlled areas, an announcement said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the Greek 49-year-old driver was stopped on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa motorway on Friday afternoon when customs agents discovered 5,793 clothing items, bags, and beach towels, worth approximately €30,000.

The driver was arrested, authorities said, adding that the items were seized as they violated intellectual property laws and the Green Line Regulation.  The car was also seized.

The issue was settled out of court, when the 49-year-old paid a €7,500 fine, and was released

