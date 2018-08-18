Former UN chief Kofi Annan has died (Update 1)

Former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died, the Kofi Annan Foundation said on Saturday.

Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, two close associates said. He was 80.

As far as Cyprus is concerned, Annan’s name has been immortalised on what is known as the Annan plan, the 2004 UN-backed solution to the Cyprus problem, which was worked out in Burgenstock, Switzerland earlier that year.

At the time, the Annan plan of 2002 to 2004 was the UN’s most concerted and detailed attempt to reach a federal solution to the Cyprus problem. The plan was supported by much of the international community. There was strong backing in particular from the EU because Cyprus, represented internationally by the Greek Cypriots, was set to join the bloc in 2004. The EU was keen to see the island re-united first.

However, in twin referendums on 24 April 2004, Greek Cypriots overwhelmingly rejected the Annan plan, with 75.8 per cent voting against, while Turkish Cypriots accepted it, with 64.9 per cent in favour.

Annan presented a first version of his plan in November 2002 and a fifth and final version in March 2004. He had wanted the final text to emerge from negotiations between the two sides but, amid continuing deadlock, finalised the text himself. (In contrast, the 2015-16 drive for a settlement is wholly “Cypriot-owned”, with the UN acting solely as a facilitator.)

The Annan plan was opposed by the hardline veteran Turkish Cypriot leader, Rauf Denktash, but most Turkish Cypriots were enthusiastic. They hoped that a settlement would enable them to end their isolation by entering the EU alongside the Greek Cypriots in a reunited Cyprus.

Greece also supported the Annan plan, as did Turkey where the Justice and Development Party, AKP, won a landslide victory in November 2002 under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He had made Turkey’s membership of the EU a priority and knew accession was impossible while Turkey occupied northern Cyprus.

There was less incentive for the Greek Cypriots who, in April 2003, had already been guaranteed EU membership. President Tassos Papadopoulos was stridently opposed to the Annan plan and in a televised speech urged Greek Cypriots to reject it. He argued that it was tailored to suit Turkish interests at the expense of Greek Cypriot rights and would legalise the island’s de facto partition instead of reuniting it. Papadopoulos also calculated that Greek Cypriots could secure a more favourable Cyprus settlement once they were in the EU.

His speech prompted the communist party, Akel, a coalition partner in the Papadopoulos administration, to withdraw its earlier support for the UN proposals. Disy, the right-wing party then led by Nicos Anastasiades, backed the Annan plan, which was also supported by two former presidents, George Vassiliou and Glafcos Clerides.

Annan expressed dismay at the Greek Cypriot ‘no’ vote, as did Washington, London and Brussels. Cyprus entered the EU a week later on 1 May 2004, with only the Greek Cypriots enjoying the benefits of membership. The acquis communautaire, or body of EU law, was suspended in northern Cyprus pending the island’s reunification.