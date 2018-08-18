Minister sees ‘serious prospects’ for prickly pear exports

August 18th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Minister Costas Kadis said there are “serious prospects” for Cyprus to export fresh prickly pears, as well as processed products.

Kadis told the 27th Prickly Pear Festival, in Nata, Paphos, that prickly pear production in Cyprus has been increasing.

This growing trend, he said, has prompted the ministry to request the preparation of research by the commerce ministry on the prospects of selling prickly pears abroad.

“The research showed that there are serious prospects for exporting both fresh prickly pears and processed products,” he said.

The ministry of agriculture, he said, plans to take measures to support and further develop the cultivation of prickly pears on the island.

