New delay in north holds up Dherynia opening

By Lizzy Ioannidou

THE second attempt by Turkish Cypriot authorities to launch a public tender for construction works near the proposed Dherynia checkpoint has once again failed, media in the north reported on Friday.

The tender which concerned the construction of parking spaces and some correction work near the checkpoint, officially ended on August 15 with no results as no company took part, according to Yeni Duzen newspaper.

The newspaper reports that Turkish Cypriot spokesman for the Bicommunal Famagusta Initiative, Dr Okan Dagli, criticised the ‘government’ for holding fake contests which inevitably ended with no results.

In a recent interview in another Turkish Cypriot newspaper, Dagli criticised the fact that the contests were being held with conditions that no bidder can meet and blamed the Turkish Cypriot side for not showing willingness to open the Dherynia checkpoint, predicting that “with such a mentality, the checkpoint won’t open, not even by the end of the year.”

The first tender competition had ended with no results on July 18, and a new round was launched which came to the same end.

Opening a crossing point in Dherynia, and one in the Lefka area had been decided by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades at the onset of reunification negotiations between them in 2015.

While significant work has already been done in the area, the projects are far from complete, with Famagusta mayor recently expressing his reservations regarding the checkpoint’s opening.

Unite Cyprus Now released in an announcement on Friday called on Turkish Cypriot authorities to “take the necessary steps to open the Dherynia crossing. Aplic/Apliki and other crossing points should also be opened to maximise crossings, which will in turn, increase contact, dialogue and economic, social and cultural cooperation between the communities on the island”.

The group added that, especially in light of the economic situation in the north, “only a solution to the Cyprus problem can provide for a sustainable, strong economy and a prosperous island for all Cypriots.”