Our View: Don’t expect to see a policy document countering Russia’s influence in Cyprus

CYPRUS and Greece were the only two member-states of the EU that were ranked “Kremlin collaborators” in the latest report of Kremlin Watch, which monitors the level of Russian interference in Western democracies and how this is dealt with by individual countries. The latest report, covering the latter half of 2017 and first half of 2018, ranked the counter-measures of the EU28 to “Kremlin’s subversion operations.”

Kremlin Watch describes itself as “a strategic program of the European Values Think-Tank which aims to expose and confront instruments of Russian influence and disinformation operations focused against Western democracies.”

The report had no mention of Greece’s diplomatic fallout with Russia that led to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats and the barring of entry to another two. If the fallout, caused by Russian attempts to rally opposition in Greece against the agreement over the name of Macedonia, took place before the report was drafted, Cyprus would have been the only EU member labelled a “Kremlin collaborator”. The Greek government had taken counter-measures to curtail subversion operations last month.

The ranking is based on a score on how a state has reacted to threats of Russian subversion in three separate domains – the government and political establishment; the counter-intelligence community; the non-governmental (civic) sector. In all three domains Cyprus scored zero, which is hardly surprising, for anyone following local politics. Here, the Russian ambassador is someone our party leaders seek to be seen with, while news media, especially the state-controlled, interview him on a regular basis. His interference is welcome, even when brazenly declaring that Russia would not accept Nato guarantees of a Cyprus settlement.

The reports said “there has been no official indication of acknowledgment of Russian influence operations and disinformation campaigns in any policy document,” which was a statement of the obvious. A Cyprus government would not dare prepare such a document. In fact, such is Moscow’s influence on the island, the Cyprus government regularly backs Russia’s interests at the EU and has regularly opposed sanctions.

In fact the expectation that the government could draft a policy document for countering Russian influence and disinformation campaigns sounds like a joke. The government not only welcomes influence operations but with the political establishment, participates in Moscow’s disinformation campaigns, especially those aimed at rousing opposition to a settlement of the Cyprus problem. Russia has never taken a single practical step to assist Cyprus settlement efforts, but it is a measure of the success of its disinformation campaign that it is constantly praised by all our politicians for its “principled stand on the Cyprus problem.”