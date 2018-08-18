Paphos police arrest 29-year-old for attempted robbery

Police in Paphos arrested a 29-year-old man for attempting to rob a hotel reception area, authorities said on Saturday.

Specifically, a hotel employee told police that on July 29 at approximately 2:30am a man entered the lobby holding a pistol. The 29-year-old attempted to take the money from the till at the counter, police said.

The employee managed to take the pistol from the suspect, who then fled without managing to steal the money.

According to authorities, the pistol was fake.

During investigations, police said that they received a witness statement involving the 29-year-old, who was in turn arrested at around 11pm on Friday night.