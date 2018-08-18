Police arrest 29-year-old in scuffle over disabled parking space

Police in Polis Chrysochou arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of causing bodily harm to a 63-year-old man after the two got into an argument over a disabled parking space, authorities said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was arrested at approximately 9:30am after the 63-year-old filed a complaint with police on Friday evening.

According to authorities, the two men were arguing in a parking lot after the older man discovered the 29-year-old and his wife, 32 and owner of the car, were parked in the disabled space.

Police were called, and during their initial investigations they questioned both men. Both said that they were attacked by the other.

The two men were then taken to the hospital in Polis, where doctors determined that the 63-year-old had marks on his neck, and that the 29-year-old had no injuries.

According to authorities, older man then filed an official complaint against the 29-year-old for causing bodily harm and publicly insulting him.

The younger man then filed an official assault complaint against the 63-year-old. The 32-year-old woman also filed a complaint against the 63-year-old, for causing public disturbance.