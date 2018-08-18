Trio of Cypriot jazz tempos

The newly-formed Odysseas Toumazou Trio will present their project revolving around original compositions with a Cypriot background tinged by the tempos of traditional Greek while still keeping the unbridled freedom of jazz, and adding a touch of Indian classical music.

This vibrant performance will do what many have tried over the centuries, to define Cypriot culture, to give it vitality and breathe life into it. It reflects the extent to which the island’s history and environment has come into contact with so many other civilisations.

With Odysseas Toumazou on guitar, Ioannis Vafeas on drums and Andreas Rodosthenous on electric bass, the audience will gain perspective on a history with stories that clash and collide before merging and settling into a representation of the island.

These unique tunes and rhythms allow audiences of all backgrounds to feel at home, to find a spot of comfort in the Cypriot identity formed and presented by the Trio. The cherry on the cake? The improvisations open the doors to enchanting ambient and outside influence thus allowing audience and musicians to embark together on a journey of exploration through peoples as well as pasts, presents and futures.

Toumazou began playing classical piano and classical guitar at the age of six. A few years later he switched to electric guitar, and expanded his knowledge of genres. His career started early and led him to work, studies and apprenticeships with artists throughout Europe, eventually taking a job at the True School of Music in India as head of the guitar department. He is now back in Cyprus to record and release his own album.

Vafeas performs regularly in festivals across Europe and in concert halls in Cyprus. Having studied up to Masters in the United States, Vafeas has for a long time been teaching music in and out of school, and eventually joined the faculty of the Department of Music in the University of Nicosia. He has collaborated with many, and attended festivals in countries spanning from the US to Kuwait. He has also shared the stage with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the Moscow Symphony Orchestra and others.

Rodosthenous started music by playing the electric and acoustic guitar. At the age of 16 he started playing the electric bass. He studied in the Netherlands, and there performed with many artists and in many theatres and jazz clubs. He has collaborated and recorded with several celebrities in Greece, and also released the digital CD Somplicity with other artists. His fame has only grown through important festivals across Europe, including Germany, Greece and Luxembourg.

Odysseas Toumazou Trio

Live performance by the trio. August 23. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420