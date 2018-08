Two men aged 38 and 80 from Limassol were given on the spot fines amounting to a little under €6,000 for poaching, police said on Sunday.

They were arrested on Sunday after being spotted by officers of the game and fauna service hunting in a game reserve area in the Kouklia forest.

The 38-year-old was slapped with a €3,997-fine and the 80-year-old with €2,000.