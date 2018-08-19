Bride arrested in Paphos for drunk driving

Bride arrested in Paphos for drunk driving

Paphos police arrested in the early hours of Sunday a 42-year-old bride after being caught driving drunk and for assaulting officers.

The woman was stopped by officers at around 2.50am at the Tombs of the Kings Avenue after failing to stop at a red traffic light.

Police said that the woman, who appeared to be drunk and who told officers she had married a few hours earlier, had refused to take a breathalyser test and started shouting at them. She also resisted arrest.

She was charged and released. She is to present in court at a later stage.

