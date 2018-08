Never, in a million years did I think I would agree with our Archbishop, but I do. Yes, the teachers seem ‘work-shy’. Both my children went to the Cypriot primary schools and even after three months summer holiday, the first week back was unproductive, as the teachers weren’t prepared. And to threaten strike action, preventing the schools opening in September is disgraceful. But I suppose three months’ holiday isn’t enough.

Penny Douglas, Parekklisia