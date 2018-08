A 44-year-old man from Peyia, Paphos was slapped with a €2,300-fine for poaching, police said on Sunday.

The man was caught hunting in a game reserve area in Polis Chrysochous. Officers of the game and fauna service also discovered that he had no permit to carry a hunting gun and that his hunter licence had expired in 2013.

He was slapped with a €2,300-fine for poaching and was also charged for the illegal possession of firearms and is to present in court at a later stage.