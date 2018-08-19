Peak passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos airports

Passenger traffic to and from the airports of Larnaca and Paphos will peak on Sunday as 329 inbound and outbound flights are scheduled for the day, Hermes airports has said.

August is the busiest month of the year as regards passenger traffic at the two airports, but the peak will be this Sunday as 329 flights have been scheduled to and from the two airports, translating to around 61,000 passengers seats.

The company said that Sunday is the peak of the passenger traffic for Larnaca Airport, as 253 flights have been scheduled corresponding to 47,000 air seats. For Paphos Airport passenger traffic will peak on Wednesday with 100 flights, corresponding to 19,000 airline seats.

The majority of flights in August are to and from Athens, the Greek islands, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, London, Manchester and Tel Aviv.

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Director of Marketing and Communication at Hermes Airports, said passenger traffic for 2018 is at the same satisfactory levels as last year’s.

The significant passenger increase over the past two years, in tandem with the expected results for 2018, will give an overall increase of more than 40per cent while at the same time there appears to be a substantial increase in the winter months, Kouroupi told the Cyprus News Agency.

She added that up to Saturday, around 500,000 passengers used the BorderXpress interactive border crossing control systems since July 11, when they were installed at the Larnaca and Paphos airports. This, she said, confirms “that this is a new technology that contributes significantly to the handling of passengers both in arrivals and departures.”

Kouroupi said that 44 BorderXpress systems have been installed at Larnaca Airport and 30 at Paphos.