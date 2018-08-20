Police detain 20-year-old for drugs possession

Paphos police arrested a 20-year-old on Sunday in connection with the possession of drugs in the proximity of minors, and the assault of an officer.

Authorities said the 20-year-old had been seen on Friday evening with two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old outside a kiosk.

The two 16-year-olds were found with a gramme of cannabis and a grinder.

Police said the 20-year-old fled the scene after throwing the officer of the drug squad who approached them to the ground, injuring him in the process.

Arrested on Sunday at 6.40pm, he faces charges related to the illegal possession of a class B substance, assaulting an officer, and obstruction of an officer’s duties.

The three teenagers gave a statement in the presence of their parents. One of the two 16-year-olds and the 15-year-old were released while the evidence has been sent for examinations.

The second 16-year-old will be summoned to court at a later date.