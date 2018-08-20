Arrest of would-be thief caught red-handed

Limassol police arrested a 21-year-old man attempting to flee the scene of a break-in at a shop in the early hours of Monday.

A car chase followed which involved the firing of weapons and police said they were looking for another person who is involved.

At around 3:40am, police said they received a call about a potential break-in of a store in the Limassol area. At the scene, they saw a young man inside who immediately attempted to flee in a car waiting nearby.

Police said officers fired a number of warning shots but with minimal effect. They then managed to bring the vehicle to a halt, at which point the passenger fled on foot and is wanted. The driver was arrested.

Lastly, police said that the 21-year-old resisted arrest initially and after doing a body search, found a knife in his possession.