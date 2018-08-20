Fire destroys Larnaca kindergarten

A kindergarten in Larnaca burnt down shortly after midnight on Sunday in the Phaneromeni area.
Two fire trucks battled the flames but they could not save the building.
First investigations suggest the fire was deliberately started.
