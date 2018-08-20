Ford celebrates production of 10 millionth Mustang

Ford is celebrating the production of its 10 millionth Mustang – America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years and the world’s best-selling sports car three years straight.

The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460 horsepower 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible equipped with the latest driver assist technology and built at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan. The first serialised Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same colour and model with a three-speed manual transmission and 164 horsepower V8.

“Mustang is the heart and soul of this company and a favourite around the world,” said Jim Farley, president of global markets, Ford Motor Company. “I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car – a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager. Mustang is a smile-maker in any language.”

Ford is celebrating the milestone with employee celebrations at its Dearborn headquarters and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, U.S., including flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes and Mustangs produced for more than five decades parading from Dearborn to Flat Rock, where the Mustang currently is manufactured.

During its 54-year production history, Mustang also was built in San Jose, Calif., Metuchen, N.J., and the original Mustang production facility in Dearborn, Mich.

Best-selling sports car

Mustang is America’s best-selling sports car over the last 50 years, based on Ford analysis of 1966-2018 total U.S. new vehicle cumulative registrations for all sports car segments supplied by IHS Markit.

Ford has sold more than 38,000 Mustangs in Europe since the iconic model first went on sale across the region in 2015.

Last year, Mustang outsold the Porsche 911 in 13 European markets, including the U.K. and Spain. The leading five European markets for Mustang sales in 2017 were Germany, the U.K., France, Belgium, and Sweden.

Better Than Ever The latest Ford Mustang offers more technology, exhilarating performance and more personalisation than ever.

The new Ford Mustang features a more athletic exterior, and an upscale interior with soft-touch materials and 12-inch digital instrument cluster. Enhanced powertrains include Ford’s 450 PS 5.0-litre V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission for 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 4.3 seconds, 12.1 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 270 g/km CO2.* A six-speed manual transmission option is equipped with Ford’s new rev-matching technology for smoother, faster downshifts accompanied by a “blip” of the powerful engine.

Advanced driving technologies include MagneRide® adjustable suspension, selectable Drive Modes and a new Active Valve Performance Exhaust that delivers an innovative Good Neighbour Mode for early-morning or late-night driving. New driver assistance technologies include Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Aid.