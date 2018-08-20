Fourteen migrant men and one child found in Akaki

Fourteen migrant men and one child found in Akaki

Fourteen immigrant men and one under-age child were intercepted at around 6am on Monday in the Nicosia district when they were spotted by police walking on a road in Akaki.

Police say they were from the Middle East and had crossed from the north.

The individuals were taken to the local police station in Peristerona, where immigration police were working together to determine under what circumstances they arrived on the island.

Social welfare service and civil defence were notified. After questioning, the migrants were  expected to be taken for identification processing.

