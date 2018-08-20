Iran tells EU to speed up efforts to save nuclear deal

August 20th, 2018 Middle East 0 comments

Iran tells EU to speed up efforts to save nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media in Tbilisi, Georgia

Iran said on Monday that Europe should accelerate its efforts to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers that US President Donald Trump abandoned in May.

“Europeans and other signatories of the deal (China and Russia) have been trying to save the deal … but the process has been slow. It should be accelerated,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told a news conference broadcast on state TV. “Iran relies mainly on its own capabilities to overcome America’s new sanctions.”

European states have been scrambling to ensure Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal since the United States withdrew from the deal, which Trump said was “deeply flawed”.

Washington imposed new sanctions on Iran in August, targeting its trade in gold and other precious metals, purchases of US dollars and its car industry.

The European Union has taken steps to counter the renewed US sanctions, including forbidding EU citizens from complying with them or related court rulings, and allowing firms to take legal action to recover potential damages from parties who withdraw from contracts due to the sanctions.

European powers, China and Russia say they will do more to encourage their businesses to remain engaged with Iran. But the prospect of US penalties appears to be enough to persuade European companies to keep out of Iran.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close