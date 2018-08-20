Leptos Santorini Villas – The jewel of the Aegean Sea

“Leptos Santorini Villas” is situated on the east coast , only few meters from the best sandy beach of the island, the Monolithos- Kamari beach, and within easy reach of Santorini Caldera undoubtedly one of the natural wonders on our planet . Here you will find beautiful, individually designed properties with private swimming pools and landscaped gardens. Comprising of one, two and three bedroom bungalows and two storey villas built to superior standards, these luxury residences exemplify architectural design and detail reminiscent of a seaside villa in the Mediterranean and at one of the most glamorous tourist destinations.

Santorini is also one of the most popular islands in the World and attracts thousands of visitors and property buyers each year. The island offers spectacular landscape and a unique atmosphere, it is well known for its unique, stunning sunsets. Its traditionally shaped villages lie on top of impressive cliffs 300 meters high and offer a panoramic view of the submerged volcano.