Leptos Santorini Villas – The jewel of the Aegean Sea

August 20th, 2018 Company News 0 comments

Leptos Santorini Villas – The jewel of the Aegean Sea

image description

“Leptos Santorini Villas” is situated on the east coast , only few meters from the best sandy beach of the island, the Monolithos- Kamari beach, and within easy reach of Santorini Caldera undoubtedly one of the natural wonders on our planet . Here you will find beautiful, individually designed properties with private swimming pools and landscaped gardens. Comprising of one, two and three bedroom bungalows and two storey villas built to superior standards, these luxury residences exemplify architectural design and detail reminiscent of a seaside villa in the Mediterranean and at one of the most glamorous tourist destinations.

Santorini is also one of the most popular islands in the World and attracts thousands of visitors and property buyers each year. The island offers spectacular landscape and a unique atmosphere, it is well known for its unique, stunning sunsets. Its traditionally shaped villages lie on top of impressive cliffs 300 meters high and offer a panoramic view of the submerged volcano.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close