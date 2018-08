Nicosia police arrested a 38-year-old man on Sunday in connection with the arson of a car earlier in the day.

Authorities said the fire was called in at 3.20am, and occurred in a parked car in Nicosia.

The car was heavily damaged by the flames, and investigations revealed it was arson.

Police received a tip against the 38-year-old who was arrested at 6pm the same day.