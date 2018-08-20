Pafilia supports the Beach Water Polo International Tour 2018

Pafilia Property Developers proudly supports the Beach Water Polo International Tour 2018, being the Gold Sponsor of the three-day Tournament that took place in Limassol on the weekend 3rd – 5th of August. The sponsorship presents yet another example of the company’s community engagement activities and its continuous support of initiatives and actions that promote sports and have a lasting benefit, enhancing the profile of the city.

This is the third consecutive year that Cyprus participates in the Tour which is one of the biggest international Beach Water Polo events and involves a series of tournaments in Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Croatia and Chile. Offering three days of excitement for athletes and spectators alike, the tournament’s overarching goal is to promote water polo and encourage youth and children to take up the sport and exercise in general.

Water-Polo fans had the chance to enjoy a series of thrilling matches as 20 teams, and a total 120 athletes, from Cyprus and abroad, offered a thrilling spectacle to sports lovers and other spectators.

The event ended with the Pafilia team winning the first prize.

Demetris Ashiotis, Executive Director of Pafilia, stated: “On behalf of Pafilia, I would like to congratulate the winners as well as all the participants of this exciting international event. Special praise should also go to the organizers for coordinating this excellent event. It was truly a great pleasure for us to be involved in this event and we look forward to extending our support and being part of more actions that engage the community, attract visitors and promote sports and an active lifestyle.”