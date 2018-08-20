Remand for father and twin sons on suspicion of blackmail

A 50-year-old father with his twin sons appeared before the Paphos district court on Monday for a case that involves conspiracy to commit a felony, money laundering, blackmail and acceptance of funds derived from illegal activities.

Police said that the court ordered a six-day remand for one of the twins and a two-day remand for the father and the other twin.

The complaint came from a 21-year-old man who said that between January 1, 2017 and August 18, 2018, the defendants blackmailed him for the amount of approximately €23,000. No details were given as what the blackmail involved. The investigation is still in its early stages.

The father and his sons have denied any involvement with the case.

