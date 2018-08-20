Road rage attack leads to arrest in Paphos

Paphos police arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to a 22-year-old woman.

Police said the young woman was driving in the Mandria-Paphos road with a passenger at around midnight on Sunday, when the vehicle behind started to harass them on the road, approaching them in a dangerous manner. The woman increased speed, hoping to avoid an accident, police said

She told police that near the Yeroskipou roundabout, however, the other driver pulled in in front of her causing her to brake suddenly.

He then allegedly violently opened his car door, got out and started yelling and swearing, demanding she hand over her driving licence. According to police, he then grabbed the keys out of her vehicle and threw them on the ground and began to physically attack her before fleeing.

After calling for help, the woman was taken to the emergency department at Paphos general hospital where doctors confirmed she had sustained injuries to various parts of her body. She was kept in for observation.

The suspect was arrested early on Monday.