The owner of a peanut factory in Kouklia filed a complaint with the police on Monday after 31 bags containing 1035kg of peanuts were stolen from his factory.

According to the factory owner, the peanuts in the stolen bags contained toxins.

Police examinations of the scene found that the culprits broke into the factory’s side door using a sharp object. Various pieces of evidence were collected by the police in order to identify the culprits.