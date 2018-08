A fire destroyed 12 three-wheeled rental motorcycles in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Ayia Napa.

The fire was detected at 3.40am at a shelter under which the vehicles were parked.

Before the fire service could extinguish it the tricycles were destroyed and the shelter was also damaged.

Examinations will be carried out in order to ascertain whether the cause was arson and to determine the extent of the damage.