Hurt inmate takes own life

A foreign inmate committed suicide on Tuesday after his girlfriend of 10 years broke up with him and cut off communication, the prison administration said.

The incident happened at around 9am, according to a prison statement.

As soon as he was noticed, nursing staff administered CPR and he was rushed to Nicosia general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ruled out the possibility of foul play.

“The reasons that led him to this act were the disappointment following his recent break up with his partner,” the prison administration said.

The action, it said, took place after the man’s partner of 10 years cut all communication with him without providing any explanation.

Prior to the suicide, the man had made several attempts to contact her without success. The prisons department said it had not been aware of these attempts.

The administration extended its condolences to the man’s family.