Light sentence for killing dog due to woman’s difficult life

A woman was handed a seemingly light sentence for killing her neighbour’s dog because of her own difficult circumstances, it emerged on Tuesday.

On August 10 the woman was jailed for just two months with a three-year suspension for killing the dog in front of its owner in February last year. The judge took into account that she has two autistic children.

On February 6, 2017, at 11pm the Nicosia mother, 42, visited her neighbour in a drunken state to settle the issue of the neighbour’s miniature pinscher dog, which had reportedly bitten her 10-year-old child the night before and many times before that.

With one of the two 32.5cm kitchen knives she had taken with her, the 42-year-old stabbed the dog twice in front of the owner, leaving it to die.

While the court recognised the atrocity of the crime and spoke of unprecedented violence, the personal circumstances of the mother prevailed in deciding the final sentence.

In the court decision, judge Nikolas Georgiades said that “I assessed whether the penalty should be suspended, keeping in mind the parameters set by the law. I took note of the fact that this was a single incident, of the emotional charge of the accused due to the dog’s additional prior attack on her child, of the effect of alcohol at the time of the incident, but also that the accused had a clean record and that she was a mother of two children who both need her care. As such, I am suspending the penalty for three years from today.”

In addition to being the mother of two autistic children, aged 10 and 12, the judge also took into consideration the fact that the accused admitted her guilt from the onset.

According to the social services report, the 10-year-old suffers from a serious case of autism and attends a special programme of studies in his school, while the 12-year-old has a milder form.

The mother also suffers from mental issues for which she was hospitalised for about one month in the summer of 2012.

The court was also made aware that the accused was battling alcoholism, and evidence was presented showing she is trying to end her addiction by attending a rehabilitation programme.

While the accused’s defence argued a case of momentary loss of self-control due to her alcohol consumption prior to the incident, the court saw as aggravating factors the fact the crime was premeditated as she had arrived at her neighbour’s house with two kitchen knives and the fact that she did not act out of self-defence.

Rather, it was found that she was carrying a second knife of 32.5cm in addition to the knife of the same size that she used to stab the dog, while the frenzy with which she committed the crime was evident by the dog’s wounds.

The social services report also mentioned that even though the accused has been a resident of Cyprus since 2013, she has not learnt the language and so “finds herself at home with the children constantly feeling helpless and isolated.” The report concludes that the mother is in need of support.