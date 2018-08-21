Man arrested in north in connection to UK killing

The Turkish Cypriot press on Tuesday reported that Charles Edward Riddington, wanted in the UK for the murder of 24-year-old George Barker in 2016, was caught in the north using a fake passport and arrested.

Following the murder Riddington reportedly travelled to many countries using fake names and passports before coming to Cyprus.

Daily Havadis said Interpol had been looking for the suspect since 2017 and he travelled several times to the north of Cyprus before he was arrested in Trikomo village at Interpol’s request.

The suspect, who was taken to a police station in the village of Trachoni, is reported to have appeared before a Nicosia court in the north on Monday where he was remanded for three days.

Turkish Cypriot police officer Mehmet Bayir explained that the suspect travelled with a Namibian passport carrying the number P07989839 under the name of Ricky De Bruin, arriving at Tymbou airport on December 26, 2017.

According to Bayir, Riddington has confessed to the crime he committed but his authentic identity documents have not been found yet.

British newspapers reported that George Barker was fatally stabbed in November 2016.

The 24-year-old from Kent was killed at Double K gym in Bexley, south-east London.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but Barker could not be saved.

His mother Julie said he had become a father only five days before he died.