A 50-year-old man from Larnaca was detained in the north after a shotgun was found in his car, reports said on Tuesday.

The man drove to Pergamos checkpoint with the intention of crossing over to the north at around 11am on Monday when Turkish Cypriot police officers found the gun in his vehicle and arrested him.

The government has been informed and is trying to have him released via the UN.

According to information, the 50-year-old is expected to appear in a ‘court’ in Famagusta.