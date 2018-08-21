Music students show their talent

The Cultural Centre Technopolis 20 has a mission: to accommodate all kinds of art, theatre, dance, music, visual arts, cinema and literature. The aim of Technopolis 20 is to promote the classical but also contemporary art, support Cypriot artists and to develop a creative and artistic culture.

With this in mind, the centre has organised yet another event to promote young Cypriot musicians. Two talented music students will perform a piano and saxophone recital on August 29.

Katerina Parpouna studies classical saxophone at the HKU conservatory of Utrecht, Netherlands, while Maria Dimosthenous studies at Ionio University in the Department of Music Studies.

Parpouna was born in November, 1996 in Limassol. She lives in the Netherlands and is about to start her third year of Bachelors studies. She started her musical education when she was eight-years-old with piano lessons. When she was 16, she started taking saxophone lessons in the Μusic Ηigh School of Limassol. In the conservatory, she participates in a saxophone orchestra with 16 other saxophone players. She also participates in ensembles such as saxophone quartets, groups with piano and cello and more. Parpouna has followed many masterclasses. Some of the saxophone teachers in the masterclasses were Ryo Noda, Arno Bornkamp, Asya Fatayeva and Alain Crepin.

Dimosthenous was born in Limassol in July 1996. At the age of eight, she started piano lessons. When she was 15, she attended the Music High School of Limassol and continued her piano education. Since her graduation, she has been studying at Ionio University in the Department of Music Studies where she is in her fourth year. Some of her teachers in the masterclasses were Allesandra Ferris, Antonella Calvelli, Dimitri Romano and Christof Mose.

Piano and Saxophone Recital

Live performance by Maria Dimosthenous on piano and Katerina Parpouna on saxophone. August 29. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €7. Tel: 70-002420