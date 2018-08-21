Nissan fined for misleading ad campaign

The consumer protection service has imposed a €50,000 administrative fine on New Nissan Cyprus Ltd for unfair commercial practices.

According to a statement, the fine was issued after an investigation revealed false advertisement of Nissan’s Qashqai.

It was advertised as a vehicle with parking sensors on the front and rear, which it did not have, while customers were also not informed of the year of manufacture before purchase.

The consumer protection service stated that the information provided, or lack thereof, “deceived or was likely to deceive the average consumer as to the existence of those characteristics, leading or possibly leading to a transactional decision which a consumer would not have otherwise taken.”