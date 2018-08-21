Our View: Greece has exited bailout but living standards will remain low for a long time

GREECE exited its third bailout programme on Monday ending eight years of programmes, which totalled a staggering €288.7 billion, the biggest financial rescue package in economic history. This astronomical amount of money may have ensured Greece stayed in the Eurozone and saved the single currency, but it did not spare Greeks from suffering the devastating consequences of what has been described as “one of the worst recessions in economic history.”

During the bailout years the economy contracted by 25 per cent, wages and pensions were drastically cut, extreme poverty soared, small businesses went bankrupt and unemployment hit 28 per cent. Things may have improved marginally, with unemployment down to just below 20 per cent and economists forecasting “some economic recovery this year,” but Greece is still lumbered with the highest public debt in the EU – 177 per cent of GDP – and is expected to be repaying loans for the next 40 years.

It is not a very positive outlook, but Brussels’ top officials looked on the bright side. “The worst is over,” said Pierre Moscovici, the European commissioner for economics and financial affairs, claiming that “now Greece can finally turn the page.” European council president Donald Tusk was more upbeat. He tweeted: “Congratulations Greece and its people on ending the programme of financial assistance.”

The programme may have ended and the troika will no longer be running Greece’s economy, but it will now be under the supervision of Brussels, which will want to ensure the government’s budgets are in line with EU targets. The budget surplus of 3.5 per cent of GDP the Tsipras government agreed with Brussels for the next four years – from 2023 it will come down to two per cent as GDP will grow – is not an easy target and suggests the recovery will be very slow.

The International Monetary Fund argued against such a high budget surplus requirement as it would mean high taxation and very limited social spending, both of which would stifle growth. It also argued that the assumptions about economic growth were “very ambitious” and expressed doubts about the sustainability of debt in its latest country report. The IMF’s reservations were brushed aside by the other members of the troika – European Commission and European Central Bank – which persisted with their optimistic assumptions.

We can only express the hope that these assumptions do not prove too optimistic and Greece requires “further debt relief” in a couple of years as the IMF report indicated. One thing is certain – Greece still has a very long way to go before living standards return to pre-crisis levels.