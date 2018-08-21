Spurs not getting any younger, its time to win, says Kane

August 21st, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have come a long way in recent years but the club are now at a stage where they must win trophies to continue growing, striker Harry Kane said.

“We’re a team that has made huge strides in a short amount of time and the only way to continue that is to start winning things. We’re not young anymore,” Kane told British media.

“We’re getting to an age where we’re more experienced and we want to win. We’ve just got to try to do that.”

Spurs, who have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup, have enjoyed stability at the helm with manager Mauricio Pochettino into his fifth season and Kane said the squad had learned a lot about each other.

“I think we’re reaching our prime. It’s the fifth season the manager has been here and a lot of us have been here throughout that spell,” Kane added.

“When you have a team that has known each other for that long, you know how each other plays and, off the pitch, you know how to keep everyone up for it. That’s what we’ve got.”

