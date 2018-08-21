Tobacco and cigarettes seized

Tobacco and cigarettes were seized from two people in the Nicosia district on Tuesday, the customs department announced.

On Tuesday morning, customs officers found 7.5kg of Old Holborn tobacco and 2,300 cigarettes in the home and vehicle of a Nicosia resident.

As the items were not labelled in Greek and Turkish as is required by law it was assumed that they were illegally imported from the north.

The suspect was arrested and his vehicle confiscated, while he was also charged €7,000 for taxes and the use of his vehicle to transport the illegal goods.

He was released and the car was returned after paying the amount.

The products were destroyed by the customs officers.

At noon on the same day, members of the department found 750g of tobacco in a resident’s vehicle.

The suspect admitted bringing over the tobacco from the north. The duty due was €156.

The case was settled with an out-of-court order and the suspect paid a total of €600.