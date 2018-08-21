Turkish Cypriot students in south can now go to uni in Turkey

August 21st, 2018

Cemal Ozyigit

Turkish Cypriot students graduating from schools in the government-controlled areas will now be able to study at universities in Turkey, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to media reports in the north, ‘education minister’ Cemal Ozyigit announced that the problem of not accepting students who attended schools in the government-controlled areas at universities in Turkey has been solved. This problem, he said, has been going on for many years.

Ozyigit announced on his social media account that following consultations with Turkey’s council of higher education (YOK), young people who have been studying in the southern part of the island can now continue their studies at universities in Turkey.

“We are pleased to hear that our students’ applications were accepted without a problem,” Ozyigit said.

“For many years the students graduating from secondary schools such as the English School in the south could not be accepted at the universities in Turkey. As a result of initiatives made to YOK, our youth will now be able to continue their education at universities in Turkey.”

Although no further information was given, as Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, it is believed that it did not recognise school leaving diplomas of its schools, either. CNA

