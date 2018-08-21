US Chief of Staff meets with Cyprus National Guard Chief

Chief of Staff for the US Army, General Mark A. Milley met on Monday with Chief of the Republic of Cyprus National Guard Lieutenant General Ilias Leontaris, US Ambassador in Nicosia Kathleen Doherty and UK High Commissioner Stephen Lillie.

According to a press release by the US Embassy in Nicosia, the meeting took place in the coastal town of Larnaca and it was one leg of a trip General Milley was making to the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.

“At the meeting, the group discussed regional security issues,” the press release says.

It adds that US Ambassador Doherty said that “this is another important example of the strengthening of security cooperation between Washington and Nicosia.”

In the last six months, there have been four American naval vessel visits to the Republic of Cyprus, including the USS Iwo Jima, and visits by Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Thomas Goffus and Deputy Director of Plans, Policy and Strategy at U.S. European Command Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the press release notes.

