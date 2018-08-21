US Chief of Staff meets with Cyprus National Guard Chief

August 21st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

US Chief of Staff meets with Cyprus National Guard Chief

From left to right, US Ambassador Kathleen Doherty, General Mark A. Milley, Lieutenant General Ilias Leontaris and UK High Commissioner Stephen Lillie Photo: US Embassy

Chief of Staff for the US Army, General Mark A. Milley met on Monday with Chief of the Republic of Cyprus National Guard Lieutenant General Ilias Leontaris, US Ambassador in Nicosia Kathleen Doherty and UK High Commissioner Stephen Lillie.

According to a press release by the US Embassy in Nicosia, the meeting took place in the coastal town of Larnaca and it was one leg of a trip General Milley was making to the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.

“At the meeting, the group discussed regional security issues,” the press release says.

It adds that US Ambassador Doherty said that “this is another important example of the strengthening of security cooperation between Washington and Nicosia.”

In the last six months, there have been four American naval vessel visits to the Republic of Cyprus, including the USS Iwo Jima, and visits by Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Thomas Goffus and Deputy Director of Plans, Policy and Strategy at U.S. European Command Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the press release notes.

CNA

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close