Anastasiades to step back into education row as new school year looms

President Nicos Anastasiades is to meet with teachers’ unions on Thursday in a bid to alleviate the crisis in public education following a government decision to abolish a number of benefits, which had led to educators threatening strike measures in September when schools open.

Meanwhile, unions are scheduled to have separate meetings with Education Minister, Costas Hambiaouris on Wednesday afternoon where they reportedly will reject the cabinet’s measures and request the issue be discussed by the joint committee on education, which is comprised of ministry officials and trade unionists.

The joint committee is tasked with the discussion of employment matters concerning public education. According to the Cyprus News Agency, unions were to also meet on Wednesday with a legal consultant to ponder their next steps.

The dialogue was relaunched on Wednesday after the first round led to a dead end over unbridged differences. Teachers said they would submit to the minister a joint document with their remarks on his latest letter sent to them last week.

In the morning, the boards of the three unions met separately followed by a joint meeting to discuss the matter prior to their meeting with Hambiaouris.

This will be the second time Anastasiades has intervened since teaching unions came out strongly against the abolition of exemptions from teaching time for extracurricular activities and seniority reasons, following the cabinet decision last month. This led to the agreement for an intensive dialogue between the education ministry and teaching unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek which faltered earlier in the month.

Unions had said that the data Hambiaouris presented to them in last week’s letter were inaccurate and misleading and that they would present him the real data on Wednesday. They are to hold a press conference within the coming days while they continue preparations for the mass protest rally they had announced for August 28.

Main opposition Akel on Tuesday requested an extraordinary meeting of the House education committee to discuss the crisis caused by the row between the government and teaching unions that might see schools not open in September if the teachers strike.